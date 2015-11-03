* Traders prepare for December Fed rate hike
* Two-to-10-year yields hit over 6-week highs
* 30-year yields top 3 percent for first time in 6 weeks
* Friday's U.S. October jobs report eyed
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 3 U.S. benchmark and short-dated
Treasury yields hit over six-week highs on Tuesday on continued
expectations of a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike,
while surging corporate issuance contributed to long-dated
yields touching six-week highs.
Analysts said expectations for a December rate hike have
risen since the U.S. central bank put such a move firmly in play
in a policy statement on Oct. 28, and that Friday's U.S. October
employment report will likely be strong enough to bolster those
expectations.
Economists expect U.S. employers to have added 180,000 jobs
last month according to a Reuters poll. The anticipation of a
December hike led shorter-dated yields to extend their recent
climb since those securities are deemed more vulnerable to the
hikes, while benchmark yields also rose to over six-week highs.
"Now that the probabilities of a December rate hike have
increased in the minds of most investors, the front end of the
curve is responding and rising in anticipation," said Michael
Temple, portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
Yields on Treasuries maturing between two and 10 years hit
their highest since Sept. 17, with benchmark 10-year notes
touching 2.2250 percent.
Interest rate futures markets on Tuesday indicated a 52
percent probability of a Fed move in December, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
U.S. 30-year Treasury yields, meanwhile, topped 3 percent
for the first time in six weeks. Analysts said that recent
corporate issuance has led traders to sell long-dated U.S.
government debt and favor similarly dated corporate bonds.
"Some of what we're seeing is simply preparation and setup
for corporate deals," said David Coard, head of fixed-income
sales and trading at Williams Capital in New York. He noted
Arizona Public Service Company's issuance of $250 million in
30-year bonds Tuesday.
In addition to corporate supply, Temple of Pioneer said
higher inflation expectations drove 30-year yields higher.
Investors' five-year inflation outlook in five years, or
5-year by 5-year forward inflation expectation rate, was 1.86
percent as of Friday, compared with 1.75 percent in late
September which was its lowest since early 2009, according to
the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 0.7698 percent after hitting a session high of 0.7780
percent and ending Monday at 0.7530 percent.
U.S. five-year notes were last down 4/32 to yield
1.5958 percent after hitting a session high of 1.6020 percent
and ending Monday at 1.5640 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong; Editing by Frances Kerry and James Dalgleish)