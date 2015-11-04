* U.S. 2-5 yr yields hit nearly 7-wk highs after U.S. data

* U.S. Oct. ADP private payrolls data solid

* Traders await Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls data

* Treasury to sell $26 bln in 2-yr notes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit nearly seven-week highs on Wednesday, while long-dated yields dipped after solid U.S. private payrolls data for October supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would hike interest rates in December.

The ADP National Employment Report showed that private payrolls increased 182,000 last month on top of the 190,000 jobs added in September.

The data reinforced expectations that Friday's U.S. October non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs for the month, will reinforce the likelihood of a December Fed rate hike.

The ADP data was "an indication that the payrolls could come close to the estimate, which would keep the Fed on track to raise rates in December," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.

The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in play in a policy statement on Oct. 28.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries maturing between 2-5 years hit their highest levels since Sept. 17 after the ADP data, and two- and three-year yields extended their rise slightly to fresh highs of 0.7910 percent and 1.1131 percent after solid data for October on the U.S. services sector.

Yields on Treasuries maturing between 7-30 years, meanwhile, were last lower on the day. The rise in short-term yields and dip in longer-term yields reflected a "curve flattening" trade.

Such a trade occurs when traders sell short-dated Treasuries, which are expected to be most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, and buy long-dated Treasuries, which analysts have said could benefit from lower inflation once the Fed increases rates.

Anticipation that Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer could reiterate a hawkish tone on monetary policy on Wednesday may have contributed to the curve flattener trade, said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at DA Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida.

New York Fed Chief William Dudley is also scheduled to speak later on Wednesday, while the Treasury will sell $26 billion in two-year notes, an auction that had previously been postponed, later in the session.

U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.7908 percent after ending Tuesday at 0.7700 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in price to yield 2.2088 percent after ending Tuesday at 2.2200 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 14/32 to yield 2.9782 percent, compared to a yield of 3.0010 percent late Tuesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)