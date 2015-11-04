* Yellen points to December rate liftoff
* U.S. 2-yr yields hit 4-1/2-year highs
* U.S. 3-yr yields hit 4-month highs
* U.S. 5-yr yields hit roughly 3-month highs
* U.S. Oct. ADP private payrolls data solid
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 4 U.S. two-year Treasury yields
hit their highest in four and a half years on Wednesday after
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. economy was
"performing well" and could justify an interest rate hike in
December.
"What the committee has been expecting is that the economy
will continue to grow at a pace that is sufficient to generate
further improvements in the labor market and to return inflation
to our 2 percent target over the medium term," Yellen said
during the question and answer session of a congressional
hearing on financial regulation. "If the incoming information
supports that expectation then our statement indicates that
December would be a live possibility."
U.S two-year note yields hit 0.8200 percent, their highest
level since April 2011. Three-year yields hit 1.1484 percent,
their highest level in four months, while five-year yields hit
1.6490 percent, their highest in roughly three months.
The move in short-dated Treasuries was more dramatic since
they are deemed most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes. Benchmark
10-year yields, meanwhile, hit nearly seven-week highs of 2.2413
percent, and 30-year bond yields hit a session high of 3.0030
percent but remained slightly below Tuesday's six-week high.
"Yellen's comments are a continuation of what we learned
last week, that the Fed is really trying to keep that December
option alive," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
Short-dated yields had earlier risen after solid U.S.
private payrolls data for October supported expectations the Fed
would hike interest rates in December.
The data reinforced expectations that Friday's U.S. October
non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show U.S.
employers added 180,000 jobs for the month, will reinforce the
likelihood of a December Fed rate hike.
The ADP data was "an indication that the payrolls could come
close to the estimate, which would keep the Fed on track to
raise rates in December," said Lou Brien, market strategist at
DRW Trading in Chicago.
The U.S. central bank put a December rate hike firmly in
play in a policy statement on Oct. 28.
The Treasury will sell $26 billion in two-year notes later
in the session. U.S. two-year notes were last down
2/32 in price to yield 0.8158 percent after ending Tuesday at
0.7700 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.2377 percent after ending Tuesday at 2.2200
percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up
1/32 in price to yield 2.9984 percent, compared to a yield of
3.0010 percent late Tuesday.
