* 2-yr yields hit fresh 4-1/2-yr high

* 10-yr yields hit seven-week high

* Traders brace for possible December Fed rate hike

* Friday's U.S. Oct. jobs data eyed

* Long-dated yields rise on corporate supply (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 5 U.S. two-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels in 4-1/2 years on Thursday on continued expectations that the Federal Reserve will hike rates in December, while long-dated yields also rose on fresh corporate supply.

Two-year yields touched 0.861 percent, extending a sharp jump on Wednesday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen and New York Fed chief William Dudley pointed to a possible December rate hike.

Yields on other maturities also rose. Three-yeaar yields touched a nearly five-month high of 1.165 percent, while 10-year yields hit a seven-week high of 2.263 percent. Five- and seven-year yields hit roughly three-month highs of 1.664 percent and 2.020 percent, respectively.

"It's rising Fed rate hike expectations," said Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San Diego, on the move higher in short-dated Treasury yields. "Yellen pushed back on some of the overly dovish expectations priced into the bond market."

Traders awaited a key U.S. non-farm payrolls report for October due Friday. Economists expect Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report to show that U.S. employers added 180,000 jobs last month, which would be above the prior month's increase of 142,000 jobs.

Analysts said the report would likely reinforce expectations of a December rate hike. U.S. interest rates futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 58 percent probability of a rate hike in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

U.S. 30-year yields hit a more than six-week high of 3.029 percent. Analysts said corporate bond supply led traders to sell 30-year U.S. government debt and favor corporate debt.

"There is a fair amount of corporate issuance out there today, and that has been a big contributor to the price action," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Among new supply, Halliburton is due to price a five-tranche U.S. dollar bond to finance its acquisition of Baker Hughes on Thursday, with the market anticipating a $7bn-8bn sized deal.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes were last flat in price to yield 0.842 percent. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 2.236 percent, from a yield of 2.230 percent late Wednesday.

U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 4/32 to yield 3.001 percent, up from 2.994 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Richard Chang)