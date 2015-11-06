* U.S. Oct. jobs data stronger-than-expected
* U.S. 2-yr yields hit 5-1/2-yr highs
* 10-yr yields hit over 3-month highs
* Dec. Fed rate hike expectations bolstered
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 6 U.S. Treasury yields soared on
Friday, with two-year yields hitting their highest levels in
five and a half years, after stronger-than-expected U.S.
nonfarm payrolls data for October bolstered expectations for a
December Federal Reserve rate hike.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the
largest rise since December 2014, the Labor Department said,
beating economists' expectations for an increase of 180,000 jobs
according to a Reuters poll. In addition, the unemployment rate
hit a 7-1/2-year low last month.
"This is a blow-out number," said Kevin Giddis, head of
fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee. "There's a pretty strong feeling that the Fed is
going to hike rates a quarter of a point in December."
U.S. two-year yields hit 0.958 percent, their highest since
May 2010. U.S. three-year yields hit 1.281 percent, their
highest level in four and a half years. U.S. five-year yields
hit 1.774 percent, their highest level in nearly five months.
Benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.338 percent, their highest
level in over three months, while 30-year yields hit 3.078
percent, their highest level in over seven weeks.
"If we continue to get strong numbers like the ones in this
report, it will lead investors to consider more rate hikes in
the first half of 2016 than what is currently being priced in,"
said Roger Bayston, director of fixed income at Franklin
Templeton Fixed Income Group in San Mateo, California.
Rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent chance of a
Fed rate increase next month, up from a 58 percent at Thursday's
close and up from 5 percent a month ago, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
22/32 in price to yield 2.325 percent, from a yield of 2.245
percent late Thursday. U.S. two-year notes were last
down 3/32 to yield 0.898 percent, from a yield of 0.842 percent
late Thursday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)