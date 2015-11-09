* U.S. 2-year yields hover near 5-1/2-year highs
* U.S. seen selling 3-year notes at highest yield since 2011
* Companies seen raising $20-$30 bln in bond market - IFR
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in
5-1/2 years as traders raised bets the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates in December in the wake of a strong October
jobs report.
This week's government and corporate bonds supply stoked
further selling, pushing five-year yields to their highest in
nearly five months and 10-year yields to their highest in over
three months.
"People are really buying into the December rate-hike
story," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
The government's surprisingly robust October payrolls report
released on Friday has intensified speculation the U.S. central
bank has strong enough data to support a possible rate increase
next month.
U.S. interest rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent
chance the Fed will end its near zero rate policy at its Dec.
15-16 meeting, unchanged from Friday, according to CME
Group's FedWatch program.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
6/32 in price with a yield of 2.355 percent, up 2 basis points
from late on Friday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 2.377
percent, which was the highest intraday level since July 21,
according to Reuters.
The two-year Treasuries yield was unchanged at
0.890 percent. On Friday, it hit 0.958 percent, which was its
highest level since May 2010.
It is unclear whether the rise in yields will boost demand
among investors seeking income, analysts said.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in
three-year debt at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), followed by
$24 billion auction of 10-year notes on Tuesday
and $16 billion sale of 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the upcoming
three-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.268 percent, which
would be the highest yield since April 2011.
In addition to Treasuries supply, companies are expected to
raise $25 billion to $30 billion in the investment-grade credit
market this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
The rise in U.S. yields was mitigated by lower German Bund
yields following a Reuters report that a consensus is forming at
the European Central Bank to reduce its deposit rate deeper into
negative territory next month in a bid to avert deflation.
The ten-year Bunds yield slipped 2 basis points
to 0.68 percent, expanding the spread versus its U.S. 10-year
counterpart to 1.68 percentage points, which was the widest
level since early May 2015.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)