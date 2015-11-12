(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady on Thursday as losses on Wall Street stocks revived
safehaven demand for government debt, offsetting selling tied to
more corporate supply and an upcoming $16 billion auction of
30-year bonds.
A heavy schedule of public speeches from top Federal Reserve
officials also kept some investors on the sidelines as they
await possible fresh clues on whether the central bank might
raise interest rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.
"The sell-off in stocks has brought some safehaven bids back
into bonds. It's taken some of the starch from the recent bond
sell-off," said Larry Milstein, head of government and agency
trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell in the wake of disappointing
corporate results. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was
down 0.6 percent.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were little
changed in price to yield 2.315 percent, flat from Tuesday.
The U.S. bond market was closed on Wednesday for the
Veterans Day holiday.
The Treasury Department will sell $16 billion of 30-year
bonds at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), the last leg of this week's
quarterly refunding.
The "when-issued" market showed traders expect the latest
30-year issue to sell at a yield of 3.095 percent
, according to Tradweb. This would be the highest
yield at a 30-year auction since June.
This week's refunding has been competing with the latest
wave of corporate bond supply. So far this week, companies have
raised more than $21 billion in the investment-grade credit
market, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
In the meantime, six Fed officials were set to make public
appearances on Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard
repeated his support for the Fed raising interest rates.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrea Ricci)