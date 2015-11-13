NEW YORK Nov 13 U.S. Treasuries yields fell to
their lowest in a week on Friday as weaker-than-expected October
data on domestic retail sales and producer prices reinforced the
view of modest economic growth and tame inflation.
These figures also supported the notion that if the Federal
Reserve were to raise interest rates, it would do so gradually.
The Commerce Department said retail sales edged up 0.1
percent last month after being unchanged in September. It fell
short of the 0.3 percent increase forecast among analysts polled
by Reuters.
At the same time, the Labor Department said producer prices
fell 0.4 percent last month, following a 0.5 percent drop in
September. Economists polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2
percent increase.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
6/32 in price with a yield of 2.294 percent, down over 2 basis
points from late on Thursday.
