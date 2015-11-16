By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 15 Treasury futures prices rose on
Sunday in the wake of deadly attacks last week in Paris, with
analysts citing uncertainty as a catalyst for a risk-off trade.
Treasuries prices had risen Friday, with yields hitting
their lowest in a week, as unexpectedly weak U.S. retail sales
and producer prices data reinforced the view of modest economic
growth and tame inflation.
Analysts expected yields to fall further on Monday in a rush
to safety assets following the Paris attacks, but the
possibility of moves in both directions was latent.
"I am not sure we get a true flight to quality move,
historically the public has stepped up in a positive way when
confronted with terrorism," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market
strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"Should such a move occur, U.S. Treasuries and the U.S.
dollar are the quality assets investors will flee to."
The 10-year Treasury futures contract rose 13/32 in
price to 126-30/32 at 7:34 p.m. EST (0034 GMT, Monday) to hit
its highest since Nov. 6.
Short positions in 10-year Treasury futures have risen
sharply of late, as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates before the year ends for the first time in
nearly a decade.
The spike in Treasuries futures could trigger increased
volatility if there is a rush to cover those short bets.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)