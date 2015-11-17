CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar edges up from 4-mth low vs yen, Trump's healthcare bill in focus
* Dollar/yen limps up after posting 7 straight days of losses
NEW YORK Nov 17 Yields on U.S. short-to-medium Treasury debt maturities rose to session highs on Tuesday as in-line data on domestic consumer prices support expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in December.
The U.S. Labor Department said the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in October, matching the median forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The core CPI rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 1.9 percent on a year-over-year basis, which is just short of the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal.
The yield on two-year Treasuries notes was up 3 basis points at 0.880 percent, while the five-year Treasuries yield was up nearly 4 basis points at 1.689 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Dollar/yen limps up after posting 7 straight days of losses
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, will face questions on his vision for the agency at his confirmation hearing on Thursday before the Senate Banking Committee.