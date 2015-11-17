* Wall Street stock gains pare safety bids for bonds
* In-line U.S. Oct CPI data support Dec rate-hike view
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as gains on Wall Street stocks trimmed safe-haven bids
for bonds and an expected rise in domestic consumer prices
supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in December.
Disappointing data on U.S. home builder sentiment and
industrial output limited the drop in U.S. government bond
prices, with two-year yields hovering at their highest levels in
about a week.
With trading volume relatively modest, investors are likely
waiting for further clues to whether the U.S. central bank will
end its near-zero rate policy in four weeks in the aftermath of
the attacks in Paris, analysts said.
"The market is very complacent here," said Todd Colvin,
senior vice president at Ambrosino Brothers in Chicago. "You
have a Fed that's possibly ready to move next month."
Interest rates futures implied traders see a 70 percent
chance of the Fed hiking rates for the first time in nine years
in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
That view was supported by the government's report on
October consumer prices, which showed an 0.2 percent increase,
matching expectations. The core CPI rate, which excludes
volatile food and energy prices, rose 1.9 percent on a
year-over-year basis, which is just short of the Fed's 2 percent
inflation goal.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries
were down 11/32 in price with a yield of 2.312 percent, up 4
basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year bond
was 18/32 lower in price, yielding 3.101 percent, up
3 basis points on the day.
The two-year yield, which is sensitive to changes
in traders' view on Fed policy, was up 3 basis points at 0.884
percent.
The three major Wall Street indexes were up 0.4 percent in
late Tuesday morning trading.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)