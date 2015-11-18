* Hedging on more corporate supply lifts U.S. yields
* Top Fed officials stoke view on possible Dec. rate hike
* Futures imply traders see 72 pct chance on Dec rate
increase
(Updates market action, adds Fed officials' remarks)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Wednesday as dealers sold bonds to hedge the corporate debt
supply they underwrite this week and investors trimmed holdings
ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct.
27-28 policy meeting.
The policy statement from that meeting signaled that the
U.S. central bank might end its near-zero interest rate policy
in December if the economy improved further.
Traders will look for clues on the timing of a possible rate
hike in the minutes, which are scheduled to be released at 2
p.m. ET (1900 GMT).
"We have had some corporate rate-locking pressure. We're
going to have more upward pressure on yields before the
minutes," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone &
McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
Companies have raised $21.4 billion with high-grade debt so
far this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
were 8/32 lower in price with a yield 2.290 percent,
up 3 basis points from Tuesday, while the 30-year bond
was down 12/32 in price, yielding 3.067 percent, up
2 basis points.
Most traders shrugged off an in-line October report on U.S.
housing starts released earlier on Wednesday.
The Commerce Department said housing starts slowed to an
annual pace of 1.06 million units last month, a seven-month low.
However, a 4.1 percent rise in building permits signaled
construction activity would accelerate, supporting the view of
an improving housing sector.
Several top Fed officials on Wednesday reinforced the notion
of a possible U.S. rate increase next month.
"I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled
down ... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon,
conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions,"
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said at an
event in New York.
At the same event, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester
said the U.S. economy could handle a modest rate hike, while New
York Fed President William Dudley said he doesn't expect "huge
surprise" or a big market reaction when the Fed begins raising
rates.
Short-term interest rates futures implied traders see a 72
percent chance of a rate hike in December, compared with 64
percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
