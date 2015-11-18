* Hedging on more corporate supply lifts U.S. yields

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as dealers sold bonds to hedge the corporate debt supply they underwrite this week and investors trimmed holdings ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's Oct. 27-28 policy meeting.

The policy statement from that meeting signaled that the U.S. central bank might end its near-zero interest rate policy in December if the economy improved further.

Traders will look for clues on the timing of a possible rate hike in the minutes, which are scheduled to be released at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

"We have had some corporate rate-locking pressure. We're going to have more upward pressure on yields before the minutes," said John Canavan, market strategist at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

Companies have raised $21.4 billion with high-grade debt so far this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 8/32 lower in price with a yield 2.290 percent, up 3 basis points from Tuesday, while the 30-year bond was down 12/32 in price, yielding 3.067 percent, up 2 basis points.

Most traders shrugged off an in-line October report on U.S. housing starts released earlier on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department said housing starts slowed to an annual pace of 1.06 million units last month, a seven-month low. However, a 4.1 percent rise in building permits signaled construction activity would accelerate, supporting the view of an improving housing sector.

Several top Fed officials on Wednesday reinforced the notion of a possible U.S. rate increase next month.

"I am now reasonably satisfied the situation has settled down ... So I am comfortable with moving off zero soon, conditioned on no marked deterioration in economic conditions," Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said at an event in New York.

At the same event, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the U.S. economy could handle a modest rate hike, while New York Fed President William Dudley said he doesn't expect "huge surprise" or a big market reaction when the Fed begins raising rates.

Short-term interest rates futures implied traders see a 72 percent chance of a rate hike in December, compared with 64 percent on Tuesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)