* U.S. sells 10-year TIPS at highest yield since 2011
* Yield curve flattens after solid economic data
* Fed official stresses gradual rate hike path
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Nov 19 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries
fared better than short-dated issues for a second straight day
on Thursday as a drop in jobless claims and other solid economic
data supported the view the Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates next month.
The gap between the yields on the five-year
Treasury note and 30-year bond contracted to its
tightest point since August, as investors bet that shorter-term
Treasury yields would rise faster than longer-dated issues after
the U.S. central bank ends its near-zero rate policy.
"Pressure is on the short end of the curve as we get little
pieces of economic news leading up to the next meeting," said
Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis,
Tennessee.
Yields on longer-dated bonds fell to their lowest levels in
nearly two weeks.
Appetite for longer-dated issues also fed bidding in the
U.S. Treasury Department's $13 billion auction of 10-year
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which
cleared at their highest yield since May 2011.
Fairly upbeat data on jobless claims and manufacturing in
the mid-Atlantic region came a day after minutes from the Fed's
Oct. 27-28 policy meeting buttressed the view that a December
rate increase is likely if the economy continues to improve and
financial markets remain stable.
"After the minutes came out it took people a minute to
digest, but what the Fed said is they still have as their
central case a rate hike for December," said John Herrmann,
director of U.S. rates strategy at MUFG in New York.
The notion that the pace of rate hikes will be gradual after
the initial "liftoff" was in step with remarks from Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart on Thursday, helping to bolster
interest in longer-dated Treasuries.
"The pace of increases may be somewhat slow and possibly
more halting than historic episodes of rising rates," he said in
a speech to a business group in Atlanta.
The 30-year bond was up 22/32 in price to yield
3.005 percent, down about 4 basis points from late on Wednesday,
and the five-year note was up 1/32 in price to yield
1.671 percent, down 0.5 basis point on the day.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were up 6/32 in
price for a yield of 2.246 percent, down 2 basis points.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Paul Simao)