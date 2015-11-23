NEW YORK Nov 23 Prices on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to session highs on Monday, paring earlier losses, as data showed domestic home resales fell more than expected in October but were still on track for their strongest annual sales in eight years.

The National Association of Realtors said existing home sales decreased 3.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.36 million units. September's sales pace was unrevised at 5.55 million units and was the second highest since 2007.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were little changed in price for a yield of 2.266 percent, up 0.4 basis point from Friday's close, according to Reuters data.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)