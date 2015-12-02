* Fed's Yellen and Williams to speak
* Private payrolls increase 217,000 in Nov.
* Yields reach session highs on employment data
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Wednesday after data showed that U.S. employers boosted
private-sector hiring in November, supporting the view that the
economy is strong enough for the Fed to raise interest rates
this month, and ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen.
The Fed chair will speak before the Economic Club of
Washington at 12:25 EST (1725 GMT). Traders are listening
closely to the speech for language possibly solidifying the
likelihood of a December rate hike.
"Right now we are in the pre-Yellen wait, with everyone
waiting and watching. We hope a combination of Yellen's comments
and this week's data will cement December expectations of a rate
hike," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC
Capital Markets.
The ADP employment report showed private payrolls increased
217,000 in November, signaling job growth is likely strong
enough to support the first Federal Reserve interest rate hike
in nearly a decade when policymakers meet on December
15-16.
The data is an indication that the Labor Department's
employment report on Friday will come in within expectations,
keeping the U.S. central bank on track to raise rates this
month.
"People have been saying 'there's more data, there's more
data' but after this week's jobs report, there really isn't and
that's setting in," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
The better-than-expected data briefly pushed yields on U.S.
Treasuries to session highs, with yields on benchmark 10-year
notes nearly hitting 2.20 percent.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 8/32 in price to yield 2.183 percent, up from a yield of
2.150 percent on late Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond fell 4/32 in price to
yield 2.924 percent, up from a yield of 2.912 percent late
Tuesday.
The Fed will release its Beige Book report of anecdotal
information on business activity and Federal Reserve Bank of San
Francisco President John Williams is scheduled speak during the
day.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)