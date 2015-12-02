* Slight curve flattening after Yellen remarks
* Yellen signals readiness to raise interest rates
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 2 Prices of U.S. Treasuries were
little changed, with yields on longer-dated issues rising
slightly, on Wednesday afternoon after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said she is "looking forward" to a U.S. interest
rate hike.
Yellen's remarks seemed to suggest the Fed is inclined to
raise rates at the Fed's final meeting of the year on Dec.
15-16.
Movement in the Treasuries market following her remarks was
modest. Yields on longer-dated issues rose, but traders expect
the long-term impact to be muted.
Of late the yield curve has been flattening, with
short-dated yields rising more quickly than long ones. The move
is based on the view that after the U.S. central bank ends its
near-zero rate policy, shorter-term Treasury yields, which
respond more to the Fed, will rise faster than long yields,
which respond more to inflation expectations.
"I don't think Treasuries prices will erode much further
from here. We've pretty much priced in a 25 basis point
increase," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.
U.S. 2-year Treasury notes were last down 3/32
in price to yield 0.95 percent.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 11/32 in price to yield 2.197, up from 2.183 percent
earlier on the day.
The U.S. 30-year bond fell 11/32 in price to
yield 2.936 percent, up from 2.924 percent earlier on the day.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Richard Chang)