NEW YORK Dec 3 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose sharply on Thursday, following rising European yields, after the European Central Bank disappointed investors with a less-than-robust round of stimulus at its latest policy meeting.

The yield on the 2-year note rose to 0.97 percent, its highest since April 2010.

U.S. Treasury yields jumped during the ECB statement and continued to rise after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke. Markets were seen as responding to a big jump in European yields, which were higher as the euro rallied on the news. More monetary stimulus would be expected to keep yields lower.

The ECB cut a key interest rate on Thursday and announced an extension of its monthly asset purchases, but financial markets signalled they had been expecting yet more stimulus.

"If people were expecting Europe would get significantly lower while U.S. (rates) went up, this reversed that because it's not as big a rate cut as some were expecting," said Kris Kowal, managing director, fixed income at DuPont Capital Management.

The selling comes a day after U.S. Federal Reserve President Janet Yellen delivered remarks seen as hawkish and indicative of the Fed's plans to raise rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting.

U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 27/32 in price to yield 2.272 percent, up from a yield of 2.180 percent on Wednesday.

The U.S. 30-year bond fell 2-3/32 in price to yield 3.011 percent, up from a yield of 2.909 percent late Wednesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)