* U.S. adds 211,000 jobs, builds case for Fed rate hike
* Treasury prices gyrate as market eyes Fed, OPEC
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 4 Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell
on Friday, with investors caught between a
stronger-than-expected November jobs report that built the case
for an interest rate hike and a drop in oil prices after OPEC
surprisingly raised its production ceiling.
Yields initially rose after the U.S. Labor Department said
nonfarm payrolls increased 211,000 last month and September and
October data was revised to show 35,000 more jobs than
previously reported.
"The jobs report seals December for the rate hike by the
Fed, but now the focus is shifting onto the pace of increases
going forward," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at
Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
But the market was whipsawed by news from OPEC. Yields
retreated from their gains as U.S. oil futures turned negative
on the news that OPEC was planning to maintain its production
outlook, despite depressed prices. The agreement was largely
expected, but wiped out any remaining hope for bulls that
production cuts could push prices higher.
"A lot of conflicting flows are going through the market at
once, from the employment report clearing the way for a December
rate hike to yesterday's disappointment by the ECB and oil
prices suggesting low inflation," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. 2-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 0.922 percent, down from 0.958 percent late on Thursday.
It reached 0.994 percent, its highest since May 2010 on
Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
10/32 in price to yield 2.292 percent, down from a yield of
2.328 percent late on Thursday. The yield on U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury notes saw its biggest daily rise in two years
on Thursday.
The 30-year bond rose 15/32 in price to yield
3.050 percent, down from a yield of 3.073 percent late
Wednesday.
Yields on U.S. Treasury debt increased sharply on Thursday
following a rise in European yields after the European Central
Bank cut rates by less than expected and after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made more comments that fueled
expectations of an interest rate hike this month.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Andrea Ricci)