* Oil stabilizes, helps bolster U.S. Treasury yields
* Focus on U.S. 10-year auction
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday in generally thin volume, as oil prices rallied on
lower U.S. crude oil storage figures and as dealers awaited the
10-year auction later in the session.
The U.S. 30-year bond yield, which moves inversely to the
price, rose above 3.0 percent, while benchmark 10-year yields
climbed to the day's peak of just under 2.6 percent. Yields were
also higher on the front end of the curve as investors braced
for a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.
Oil prices, which have been a factor this week in the
Treasury market in the absence of major U.S. economic data,
recouped some of their losses following better-than-expected
U.S. crude inventory numbers.
That buoyed market sentiment a little bit and helped
Treasury yields resume their march higher.
More importantly, market participants were gearing up for
the U.S. 10-year auction on Wednesday afternoon, which is
expected to be well-received given solid demand for U.S.
three-year notes on Tuesday.
The U.S. government will sell $21 billion in reopened
10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Analysts said dealers were effectively selling the long end
of the curve to bump up the yield so as to buy 10-year notes at
a lower price at the auction, a practice referred to as
"concession."
"The 10-year should go okay since we had seen decent demand
in the three-year auction yesterday," said Subadra Rajappa, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
"We're building a little bit more of a concession going into
the 10-year auction. That's what we have seen happening now."
In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.251 percent, up
from Tuesday's 2.222 percent.
The 30-year bond dropped 12/32 in price to yield
2.994 percent, up from 2.957 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes meanwhile, were
little changed in price, with a yield of 0.943 percent. Last
Thursday, two-year yields hit 0.994 percent, their highest since
May 2010.
Volume has been generally sparse, and December tends to be a
relatively thin volume month.
"The point really is that there's not a lot going on from
the overnight crowd," said CRT Capital in a research note.
"And we really don't expect too much. The presumption is
that we're all on wait for the Fed and have that as pretty much
a foregone conclusion."
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)