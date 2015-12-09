* Oil stabilizes, helps bolster U.S. Treasury yields

* Focus on U.S. 10-year auction

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Dec 9 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday in generally thin volume, as oil prices rallied on lower U.S. crude oil storage figures and as dealers awaited the 10-year auction later in the session.

The U.S. 30-year bond yield, which moves inversely to the price, rose above 3.0 percent, while benchmark 10-year yields climbed to the day's peak of just under 2.6 percent. Yields were also higher on the front end of the curve as investors braced for a possible Federal Reserve interest rate hike next week.

Oil prices, which have been a factor this week in the Treasury market in the absence of major U.S. economic data, recouped some of their losses following better-than-expected U.S. crude inventory numbers.

That buoyed market sentiment a little bit and helped Treasury yields resume their march higher.

More importantly, market participants were gearing up for the U.S. 10-year auction on Wednesday afternoon, which is expected to be well-received given solid demand for U.S. three-year notes on Tuesday.

The U.S. government will sell $21 billion in reopened 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Analysts said dealers were effectively selling the long end of the curve to bump up the yield so as to buy 10-year notes at a lower price at the auction, a practice referred to as "concession."

"The 10-year should go okay since we had seen decent demand in the three-year auction yesterday," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"We're building a little bit more of a concession going into the 10-year auction. That's what we have seen happening now."

In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 2.251 percent, up from Tuesday's 2.222 percent.

The 30-year bond dropped 12/32 in price to yield 2.994 percent, up from 2.957 percent on Tuesday.

U.S. two-year Treasury notes meanwhile, were little changed in price, with a yield of 0.943 percent. Last Thursday, two-year yields hit 0.994 percent, their highest since May 2010.

Volume has been generally sparse, and December tends to be a relatively thin volume month.

"The point really is that there's not a lot going on from the overnight crowd," said CRT Capital in a research note.

"And we really don't expect too much. The presumption is that we're all on wait for the Fed and have that as pretty much a foregone conclusion." (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)