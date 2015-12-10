(Rewrites throughout to add comment, U.S. 30-year bond auction
results, update prices)
* Sell-off was led by U.S. 5-year, 7-year notes
* U.S. 30-year bond auction shows strong demand
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Dec 10 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Thursday, reversing their earlier fall in a generally thin
market, bolstered by gains in the stock market as investors
awaited a crucial Federal Reserve meeting next week.
Investors sold Treasuries pretty much across the board,
pushing yields higher. Analysts said selling was notable in the
so-called "belly of the curve," or the U.S. 5-7-year notes.
"The belly is selling off and that's a function of risk
assets finding a bid, but big picture, it's still just noise
ahead of the Fed meeting next week," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist, at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Oil remained lower on Thursday and for the first time this
week, that did not seem to matter, as Treasury investors looked
to other factors such as the rally in stocks.
In late trading, U.S. 10-year notes fell 7/32 in
price to yield 2.235 percent, up from Wednesday's 2.224 percent.
Yields on the 10-year hit the day's low of 2.206 percent earlier
after U.S. jobless claims increased to 282,000 for the week
ended Dec. 5.
U.S. five-year notes fell 7/32 in price to yield 1.679
percent, up from 1.655 percent late on Wednesday. U.S. 7-year
notes dropped 9/32 in price, yielding 2.024 percent, up from
Wednesday's 2.000 percent.
The 30-year bond, on the other hand, was down
3/32 in price to yield 2.966 percent, down from 2.977 percent
on Wednesday.
A solid U.S. 30-year bond auction went reasonably well, but
had little impact on the market, analysts said. The high yield
on the bond came in at 2.978 percent, down from 3.07 percent in
November.
The auction details, however, showed strong investor
interest.
Indirect bidders, mainly foreign central banks, took 63.9
percent, one of the highest on record, versus the prior 60.3
percent, and the 53.6 percent average. There were almost $31.5
billion in bids for a 2.42 cover, on par with 2.41 last month.
Nomura Securities said the healthy demand for long-dated
paper is being underpinned by rising expectations for "a dovish
hike" and a "possible flattening positioning into next week."
In recent months, there has been a flattening of the yield
curve, higher rates on the front-end than on the back-end, which
essentially reflects expectations of a Fed tightening.
Traders tend to sell the short end since it is the most
vulnerable to a Fed hike, while they buy the long end, which
benefits from lower inflation once the Fed raises rates.
