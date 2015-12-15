* Treasuries prices fall on upbeat core CPI data

* Rate hike priced in by most traders for Wednesday

* Analysts expect slow pace of rate increases after liftoff

* FOMC begins two-day meeting (Adds new analyst quote, updates market action)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, Dec 15 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Tuesday as gains on Wall Street reduced the appeal of safe-haven bonds and stable consumer prices supported views that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates on Wednesday.

Treasuries fell to session lows after the Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index was unchanged from October. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2 percent last month, feeding expectations that the central bank will raise rates this week.

"The upbeat CPI report is leading Treasuries given that inflation is one of the key variable that will drive the evolution of the tightening cycle," said Matthias Rusinski, U.S. rates strategist at UBS in New York.

The Fed began its two-day policy meeting in the afternoon and will issue a statement on Wednesday when the meeting concludes.

Traders see an 83 percent chance of a rate increase this week, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program, but investors are concerned about the pace of future rate hikes.

"There are a lot of reasons for the Fed to be cautious in its pace when increasing. From the ECB diverging from U.S. policy by adding stimulus and the likelihood of increased geopolitical risks to the fact that commodity and oil prices are at record lows," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.227 percent, up from 2.225 percent late on Monday. The 10-year yield hit a session high of 2.289 after the CPI data was released.

The 30-year bond fell 20/32 in price to yield 2.994 percent, up from 2.962 percent late on Monday. Its yield rose to a session high of 3.019 percent.

On Wall Street, recovering oil prices led energy shares and financial stocks in an equities rally, increasing interest in riskier assets and further lessening appetite for government debt.

Oil prices have begun to steady after nearing 11-year lows in recent days. The slide in oil prices suggests inflation has remained subdued. This bodes well for the long end of the Treasuries yield curve, which is expected to outperform when the Fed raises interest rates, pressuring shorter-dated Treasuries. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)