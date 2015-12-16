* Fed rate hike mostly priced in for this week
* Fed to announce rate decision later in the day
* Traders expect 2-year note to reach new 5-year high
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Wednesday as stocks rallied ahead of a widely anticipated
interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve later in the day.
The U.S. central bank will announce the results of its
two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) and Chair Janet
Yellen will lead a press conference at 2:30 p.m.
While a rate hike this week, the first in almost a decade,
is almost fully priced in, with traders seeing an 81 percent
chance of an increase according to the CME Group's FedWatch
program, investors are concerned about the pace of future hikes.
"The key with this increase will be around the language used
about the pace of future hikes, not the actual move itself,"
said Pat Maldari, senior portfolio manager of North American
fixed income at Aberdeen in New York.
When the Fed suggested the possibility of a 2015 rate
increase, traders increased their curve-flattening positions,
which involved reducing holdings of short-dated Treasuries and
increasing stakes in longer ones.
An increase in the Fed's benchmark rate would be the first
since June 2009 and is expected, by analysts, to flatten the
yield curve in the coming months.
"We'll be watching what happens to the yield curve closely.
If the long end stays anchored that sends a signal that
inflation expectations will remain stable," said Maldari.
Treasuries prices held near session lows after data showed
domestic housing starts rebounded from a seven-month low in
November. Prices trimmed losses shortly thereafter after
weaker-than-expected industrial output data.
The yield on U.S. two-year Treasury notes touched
a session high of 0.988 percent and hit a fresh five-year high
ahead of the Fed statement. The 2-year note was down 2/32 in
price to yield 0.988 percent, up from 0.968 late on Tuesday.
"We will see volatility as the market digests information
because there will be a lot of information and if there's even a
slight bit of hawkishness, it won't be a surprise if the
two-year note breaks one percent," said Stanley Sun, interest
rates strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 11/32 in price to yield 2.304 percent, up from 2.266
percent late on Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond fell 13/32 in price to
yield 3.011 percent, up from 2.991 percent late Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by James Dalgleish)