* Fed raises interest rate
* Curve steepens, expected to flatten in coming days
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark
rate by 0.25 percent, its first hike in nearly a decade.
While the rate move was almost fully priced in, with traders
seeing an 81 percent chance of an increase leading into the
meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program,
investors paid close attention to the words used by the central
bank to communicate the pace of future hikes.
"The dollar is up a little bit, yields are up a little but
not substantially, so the market got what it expected," said
Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New
York.
The increase, which is the first since June 2009, is
expected by analysts to flatten the yield curve in the coming
months.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.288 percent, up from 2.266 percent
late on Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.99 percent, up from 2.991 percent late Tuesday.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)