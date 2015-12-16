(Corrects paratraph 2 to say 5-year yield was at session high
* Fed raises interest rate
* Curve flattens
* 2-year yield reaches 5-year high
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose
on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve increased its benchmark
rate by 0.25 percentage point, its first hike in nearly a
decade.
Yields on 5-year Treasuries were at their highest
for the session following the announcement by the Fed and the
yield differential between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds shrank
to 125 basis points. The yield on the 2-year note
reached a 5-year high of 1.021.
While the rate move had been almost fully priced in, with
traders seeing an 81 percent chance of an increase leading into
the meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch program,
investors were paying close attention to the words used by the
central bank to communicate the pace of future hikes.
"The pace of adjustment will affect long rate movements,"
said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income at Raymond James in
Memphis, Tennessee.
The increase, which is the first since 2006, is expected by
analysts to flatten the yield curve in the coming months.
Traders had been increasing their curve-flattening positions
in anticipation of a 2015 rate hike, which involved reducing
holdings of short-dated Treasuries and increasing stakes in
longer ones.
"This is a gradual flattening, not a big move because most
of this is priced in but might change. Long end may hold up
better as short end slows in anticipation of future hikes," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego, California.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.288 percent, up from 2.266 percent
late on Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last down 10/32 in
price to yield 3.00 percent, up from 2.991 percent late Tuesday.
Investors were listening to Chair Yellen's press conference
for more clues about the pace of increases in 2016.
