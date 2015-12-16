* Two-year yield reaches 5-year high
* Fed raises key rate 25 basis points
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 16 Yields on shorter-dated U.S.
Treasuries rose sharply on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve
increased its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage point, its first
hike in nearly a decade, signaling confidence in the strength of
the domestic economy.
The Fed made clear that the move was a tentative beginning
to a "gradual" tightening cycle, and that in deciding its next
increase it would put a premium on monitoring inflation, which
remains mired below target.
"Low inflation is a persistent problem. Central banks around
the world have been thus far unsuccessful in their attempts to
generate inflation, and the Fed won't be able to hike as swiftly
as they'd like if inflation stays low," said Pravit
Chintawongvanich, head derivatives strategist for broker-dealer
Macro Risk Advisors in New York.
While the rate move had been almost fully priced in,
investors were paying close attention to the words used by the
central bank to communicate the pace of future hikes.
"Yellen did a good job of communicating that they won't just
make fast changes without considering everything that's going
on. The Fed has regained credibility in terms of communicating
what they will do going forward," said John Bredemus, vice
president of Allianz Investment Management-U.S., based in
Minneapolis.
Traders had been increasing their curve-flattening positions
in anticipation of a 2015 rate hike, which involved reducing
holdings of short-dated Treasuries and increasing stakes in
longer ones.
"In regard to the actual announcement, it's more a symbolic
movement than anything else, which is why we're seeing a muted
curve flattening move," said Ninh Chung, head of investment
strategy at Silicon Valley Bank in San Francisco.
Yields on 5-year Treasuries were at their highest
for the session following the announcement by the Fed and the
yield differential between 5-year notes and 30-year bonds shrank
to 125 basis points. The yield on the two-year note
reached a 5-year high of 1.021.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
down 9/32 in price to yield 2.297 percent, up from 2.266 percent
late on Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last down 10/32 in
price to yield 3.00 percent, up from 2.991 percent late Tuesday.
"It's all about next year and what will happen with
inflation and the pace of hikes," said Eric Stein, co-director
of global income at Eaton Vance in Boston.
