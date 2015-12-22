* U.S. 3rd-quarter GDP growth revised to 2 pct, from 2.1 pct
* Q3 GDP growth was stronger than the expected 1.9 pct
* Rebound in U.S. crude sends long-dated yields higher
* Liquidity thin in pre-holiday trading
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. short-dated yields rose on
Tuesday after U.S. economic data supported views of steady
Federal Reserve rate increases next year, while long-dated
yields rose after a recovery in the price of U.S. crude
suggested slightly higher inflation.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.0 percent annual pace,
instead of the 2.1 percent rate reported last month, the
Commerce Department said in its third estimate. While the figure
was revised lower, it beat expectations of economists polled by
Reuters for a drop to 1.9 percent.
In addition, the final third-quarter reading of core PCE, a
measure of domestic core inflation which is also the Fed's
preferred inflation measure, rose to 1.4 percent and slightly
beat expectations for an unchanged reading of 1.3 percent.
"This core PCE data definitely doesn't refute the Fed's dot
plot projection," said Ninh Chung, head of portfolio management
for SVB Asset Management in San Francisco, in reference to Fed
policymakers' projections released last week for a swift pace of
four rate hikes next year.
Analysts said short-dated Treasury yields were more
sensitive to the U.S. data since they would likely be more
affected by the Fed rate hikes, while 30-year Treasury yields
rose given the recovery in the price of U.S. crude.
The rebound in U.S. crude, which settled up 33 cents to
$36.14 per barrel after hitting its lowest level since 2009 on
Monday, suggested higher inflationary pressures, thereby sending
30-year yields higher.
Expectations of higher inflation tend to cause selling
pressure in long-dated Treasuries since inflation erodes
interest payouts on those bonds.
"There is a little bit less fear of deflationary pressure,"
said Lynn Chen, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset
Management in New York.
Analysts said they did not attach great significance to
price activity in the Treasury market since many traders had
already closed out their positions for the year, resulting in
low trading volumes.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down
11/32 in price to yield 2.238 percent, from a yield of 2.197
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last down 26/32 in price to yield 2.966 percent, from a
yield of 2.925 percent late Monday.
U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price
to yield 0.977 percent, from a yield of 0.956 percent late
Monday.
