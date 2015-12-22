* U.S. 3rd-quarter GDP growth revised to 2 pct, from 2.1 pct

* Q3 GDP growth was stronger than the expected 1.9 pct

* Rebound in U.S. crude sends long-dated yields higher

* Liquidity thin in pre-holiday trading (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Dec 22 U.S. short-dated yields rose on Tuesday after U.S. economic data supported views of steady Federal Reserve rate increases next year, while long-dated yields rose after a recovery in the price of U.S. crude suggested slightly higher inflation.

Gross domestic product grew at a 2.0 percent annual pace, instead of the 2.1 percent rate reported last month, the Commerce Department said in its third estimate. While the figure was revised lower, it beat expectations of economists polled by Reuters for a drop to 1.9 percent.

In addition, the final third-quarter reading of core PCE, a measure of domestic core inflation which is also the Fed's preferred inflation measure, rose to 1.4 percent and slightly beat expectations for an unchanged reading of 1.3 percent.

"This core PCE data definitely doesn't refute the Fed's dot plot projection," said Ninh Chung, head of portfolio management for SVB Asset Management in San Francisco, in reference to Fed policymakers' projections released last week for a swift pace of four rate hikes next year.

Analysts said short-dated Treasury yields were more sensitive to the U.S. data since they would likely be more affected by the Fed rate hikes, while 30-year Treasury yields rose given the recovery in the price of U.S. crude.

The rebound in U.S. crude, which settled up 33 cents to $36.14 per barrel after hitting its lowest level since 2009 on Monday, suggested higher inflationary pressures, thereby sending 30-year yields higher.

Expectations of higher inflation tend to cause selling pressure in long-dated Treasuries since inflation erodes interest payouts on those bonds.

"There is a little bit less fear of deflationary pressure," said Lynn Chen, senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management in New York.

Analysts said they did not attach great significance to price activity in the Treasury market since many traders had already closed out their positions for the year, resulting in low trading volumes.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.238 percent, from a yield of 2.197 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 26/32 in price to yield 2.966 percent, from a yield of 2.925 percent late Monday.

U.S. two-year notes were last down 1/32 in price to yield 0.977 percent, from a yield of 0.956 percent late Monday.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish and Frances Kerry)