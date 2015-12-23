* 30-yr yield rises above 3 pct
* 5-10 yr yields hit nearly one-week highs
* U.S. personal income rises 0.3 pct in Nov.
* U.S. crude price gains boost 30-yr yield
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting one-week highs after
solid U.S. economic data supported views of a swift pace of
Federal Reserve rate increases next year and gains in oil prices
suggested higher inflation.
Yields on 30-year government debt reached a
one-week high of 3.009 percent, while yields on Treasuries
maturing between 5 and 10 years hit nearly one-week highs after
Commerce Department data showed U.S. personal income rose 0.3
percent last month to mark an eighth straight month of solid
wage gains.
Wages and salaries rose 0.5 percent, adding to a 0.6 percent
gain in October.
"We've been in somewhat of a down cycle in economic numbers,
and they are starting to gather a little bit of steam," said
Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee.
He said the data put a dent in the notion that the Fed would
delay hiking rates further next year, and that the rise in
yields suggested traders may be adjusting to the possibility of
more rate hikes than previously expected.
As of last week, Fed policymakers' median projected target
interest rate for 2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four
quarter-point hikes next year.
Gains in U.S. crude oil prices, which hit their lowest
levels since 2009 on Monday, put selling pressure on 30-year
Treasuries and sent their yields higher. The gains in crude
prices suggested more inflationary pressure.
Expectations for higher inflation tend to push 30-year
yields higher since inflation erodes the interest payouts on
those bonds. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
The higher 30-year yields contributed to a rise in shorter-
and medium-term yields, said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Analysts said trading volume remained thin ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.266 percent, from a yield of 2.239
percent late Tuesday and not far from a nearly one-week high of
2.273 percent hit after the U.S. data.
U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 in price to
yield 1.719 percent, from a yield of 1.706 percent late Tuesday
and hovering near a nearly one-week high of 1.731 percent.
U.S. two-year notes were mostly flat in price to
yield 0.985 percent, from a yield of 0.977 percent late Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)