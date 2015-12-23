* 30-yr yield rises above 3 pct
* 5-10 yr yields hit nearly one-week highs
* U.S. personal income rises 0.3 pct in Nov.
* Gains in oil prices boost 30-yr yield
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Dec 23 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Wednesday, with 30-year yields hitting one-week highs after
solid U.S. economic data supported views of a swift pace of
Federal Reserve rate increases next year and gains in oil prices
suggested higher inflation.
Yields on 30-year government debt reached a
one-week high of 3.015 percent, while yields on Treasuries
maturing between 5 and 10 years hit nearly one-week highs after
Commerce Department data showed U.S. personal income rose 0.3
percent last month to mark an eighth straight month of solid
wage gains.
Wages and salaries rose 0.5 percent, adding to a 0.6 percent
gain in October.
"The data supports the view that the economy is still on a
fairly stable footing...which does actually encourage some
optimism that the Fed can continue to hike rates" without
hurting the U.S. recovery, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
As of last week, Fed policymakers' median projected target
interest rate for 2016 remained 1.375 percent, implying four
quarter-point hikes next year.
Gains in oil prices put selling pressure on 30-year
Treasuries and sent their yields higher. The advance in crude
prices suggested more inflationary pressure.
Expectations for higher inflation tend to push 30-year
yields higher since inflation erodes the interest payouts on
those bonds. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
The higher 30-year yields contributed to a rise in shorter-
and medium-term yields, said Charles Comiskey, head of
Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Analysts said trading volume remained thin ahead of the
Christmas holiday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 6/32 in price to yield 2.264 percent, from a yield of 2.239
percent late Tuesday and not far from a nearly one-week high of
2.280 percent hit earlier in the session after the U.S. data.
U.S. five-year notes were down 2/32 in price to
yield 1.723 percent, from a yield of 1.706 percent late Tuesday
and hovering near a nearly one-week high of 1.734 percent.
U.S. two-year notes were mostly flat in price to
yield 0.989 percent, from a yield of 0.977 percent late Tuesday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 1.14 percent as the rebound in oil prices boosted
sentiment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Dan Grebler)