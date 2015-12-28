* 2-yr note yield reaches 5-1/2 year high
* $26 billion auction 2-year notes met with strong demand
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Dec 28 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Monday in light and choppy trading after a solid two-year
auction as falling oil prices stoked demand for longer-dated
bonds.
Strong investor demand at the Treasury's $26 billion
two-year debt sale surprised many investors who expected
short-dated issues to be under pressure after the Federal
Reserve raised interest rates earlier this month.
"Going into the auction people were falling into the trap
that the two-year is the most susceptible to the Fed hike, but
that wasn't the case," said George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates
strategy at Nomura Securities International in New York.
The yield on two-year notes reached 1.04 percent overnight,
marking the highest level since May 2010, in a move traders
attributed to year-end light volume and market choppiness.
"If you look at the composition of the surprisingly strong
demand today, it suggests there were large pools that just had
to be allocated by year-end," said Goncalves.
Although traders expect to see low trading volume this week
as investors typically shy away from making big trades at the
end of the year, they expect to see more interest in the
Treasury's $35 billion sale of five-year notes on Tuesday and a
$29 billion sale of seven-year notes on Wednesday. By the end of
the week the Treasury will have sold $90 billion to raise $21.2
billion in new cash.
"This week, there'll be a cross current between higher
yields enticing buyers versus year-end illiquidity and
uncertainty about future rate hikes keeping people away," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
A fall on Wall Street, led by a steep drop in oil prices and
a dip in Apple shares, also stoked demand for safer U.S.
government debt, adding to gains in Treasuries in afternoon
trading.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 4/32 in price to yield 2.230 percent, down from 2.243 percent
on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was last up 11/32 in price to
yield 2.945 percent, down from 2.963 percent.
U.S. two-year notes were near flat in price to
yield 1.014 percent, up from 1.002 percent on Thursday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan
Grebler)