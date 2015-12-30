* $29 bln sale of 7-year notes disappoints
* 5-year note yield touches highest level since Sept 2014
* Oil prices retreat, slide back toward 11-year low
NEW YORK, Dec 30
NEW YORK, Dec 30 U.S. Treasuries prices held
steady on Wednesday in thin and choppy year-end trading after a
disappointing seven-year note auction and as oil retreated from
gains made earlier in the week.
The yield on the five-year note climbed to 1.824
percent, its highest since September 2014, before reversing
course and ending the day little changed, a move traders
attributed to light volume and market volatility.
The Treasury concluded its sale of $90 billion of notes with
a $29 billion auction of seven-year notes, which drew weak
demand due to some investors already closing books for the year.
"It was a pretty soft auction with little saving grace and
it was a sour note to end the year on and it's largely because
of the timing," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BMO Capital Markets in New York.
Treasuries prices got a momentary lift on news that Puerto
Rico will default for the second time in five months.
Oil prices slid toward 11-year lows, dragging equities down
and reversing gains after Saudi Arabia made it clear the kingdom
has no intentions of scaling back production.
A drop in oil prices suggests inflation will remain subdued.
Analysts said the oil decline has further flattened the U.S
Treasury curve, which involves selling the front-end of the
curve and buying the long end.
"Economic data have been on the soft side, oil prices are
falling, there's thin trading, supply is coming at a bad time
and anticipation that the Fed will hike a few times next year
have caused some volatility," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed
income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City,
Missouri.
The two-year note was last up 1/32 in price to
yield 1.075 percent, down from 1.095 percent late on Tuesday.
The yield reached 1.103 percent on Tuesday, its highest since
April 2010.
"The two-year Treasury note has doubled its yield from the
start of 2015 and we think there'll be continued pressure on the
short-intermediate end of the curve," said Heckman.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
flat in price to yield 2.305 percent, from 2.307 percent late on
Tuesday.
The U.S. 30-year bond was last down 2/32 in
price to yield 3.044 percent, up from 3.041 percent late on
Tuesday.
