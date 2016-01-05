* Long-dated yields rise on growing calm
* Traders look ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs data
* Medium-dated yields dip on Fed rate hike views
* Corporate bond supply resumes after record 2015
(Updates market action to late afternoon)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 5 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields
rose on Tuesday as worries eased over global growth, leading
traders to sell some safe-haven U.S. government debt, while
caution ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data kept yields in tight
ranges.
U.S. stock prices stabilized after a steep drop on Monday,
when weak Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global
slowdown. Tuesday's calmer markets stifled demand for long-dated
Treasuries.
"If today is not a risk-off day, there's a less-compelling
reason for people who bought long Treasuries yesterday to hold
them," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson
Capital Advisors in New York.
In a less tense climate, companies returned to the
high-grade bond market with eight deals, picking up where they
left off in 2015, when they offered a record $1.27 trillion in
issuance, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Competing corporate debt supply reduced some demand for
lower-yielding Treasuries.
U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 12/32 in
price to yield 3.008 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday.
Thirty-year yields hit 2.939 percent on Monday, the lowest in
nearly a week.
Analysts said volume was subdued because traders were
looking ahead to Friday's December U.S. non-farm payrolls data.
Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers likely added
200,000 workers in December, down from 211,000 in November.
Despite fewer market jitters, analysts said yields on
medium-dated Treasuries dipped on expectations that the Federal
Reserve would slow the pace of its rate hikes this year given
weakness in global markets and continued concerns about economic
growth.
"People are extrapolating into the second hike, and if you
get continued weakness globally... I think that is postponing
people's expectation of the next hike," said Priya Misra, head
of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York.
U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32
in price to yield 1.722 percent, down 1 basis point on the day.
U.S. seven-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield
2.057 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday.
Those yields remained above nearly two-week lows hit Monday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
mostly flat in price to yield 2.250 percent, versus 2.245
percent late Monday. Benchmark yields hit a nearly two-week low
of 2.200 percent on Monday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last up 0.25 percent after falling 1.5 percent on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby
and Dan; Grebler)