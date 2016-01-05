* Long-dated yields rise on growing calm * Traders look ahead to Friday's U.S. jobs data * Medium-dated yields dip on Fed rate hike views * Corporate bond supply resumes after record 2015 (Updates market action to late afternoon) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Jan 5 Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as worries eased over global growth, leading traders to sell some safe-haven U.S. government debt, while caution ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data kept yields in tight ranges. U.S. stock prices stabilized after a steep drop on Monday, when weak Chinese economic data fanned fears of a global slowdown. Tuesday's calmer markets stifled demand for long-dated Treasuries. "If today is not a risk-off day, there's a less-compelling reason for people who bought long Treasuries yesterday to hold them," said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital Advisors in New York. In a less tense climate, companies returned to the high-grade bond market with eight deals, picking up where they left off in 2015, when they offered a record $1.27 trillion in issuance, according to IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters. Competing corporate debt supply reduced some demand for lower-yielding Treasuries. U.S. 30-year Treasuries were last down 12/32 in price to yield 3.008 percent, up 2 basis points from Monday. Thirty-year yields hit 2.939 percent on Monday, the lowest in nearly a week. Analysts said volume was subdued because traders were looking ahead to Friday's December U.S. non-farm payrolls data. Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. employers likely added 200,000 workers in December, down from 211,000 in November. Despite fewer market jitters, analysts said yields on medium-dated Treasuries dipped on expectations that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its rate hikes this year given weakness in global markets and continued concerns about economic growth. "People are extrapolating into the second hike, and if you get continued weakness globally... I think that is postponing people's expectation of the next hike," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. U.S. five-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 1.722 percent, down 1 basis point on the day. U.S. seven-year notes were last up 2/32 to yield 2.057 percent, down 1 basis point from late Monday. Those yields remained above nearly two-week lows hit Monday. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last mostly flat in price to yield 2.250 percent, versus 2.245 percent late Monday. Benchmark yields hit a nearly two-week low of 2.200 percent on Monday. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last up 0.25 percent after falling 1.5 percent on Monday. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bill Rigby and Dan; Grebler)