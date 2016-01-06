* 10-yr yields hit over 3-wk low of 2.168 pct
* 3-yr yields hit over 3-wk low of 1.239 pct
* Weak oil prices suggest low inflation, dovish Fed
* Safety bids push yields lower
* Fed minutes intensify focus on inflation
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting over three-week lows,
on safe-haven demand and on signs that a lack of inflationary
pressures could slow the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate
hikes this year.
Analysts said yields fell across the board on Wednesday
given views of low inflation, including a slide in Brent crude
oil prices to new 11-year lows. Three-year yields, which are
among those considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, hit a
more than three-week low of 1.239 percent. Benchmark 10-year
yields hit a session low of 2.168 percent.
"The Fed needs to see some realized inflation, and inflation
expectations pick up, before they can materially tighten
monetary policy," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.
Minutes of the Fed's December meeting released Wednesday
showed that Fed policymakers decided to raise interest rates
last month after almost all of them gained confidence inflation
was poised to rise, but some voiced worries inflation could get
stuck at dangerously low levels.
Lyngen said the minutes drove home the point that inflation
could be a stumbling block for the Fed's pace of rate hikes. The
Fed targets 2-percent inflation.
U.S. 30-year yields, which are sensitive to inflation
expectations, hit their lowest level in over a week of 2.934
percent. Yields move inversely to prices. Those bonds tends to
perform well when inflation expectations are low since inflation
erodes their interest payouts.
Traders also bought safe-haven U.S. government debt given
risk aversion stemming from China allowing its yuan currency to
weaken further and geopolitical worries surrounding a nuclear
test by North Korea.
The weaker Chinese yuan also led Treasury yields lower since
it was another sign that inflationary pressures in the United
States are lacking, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at
Raymond James in Memphis.
He said concerns were growing that lower prices on imported
Chinese goods would prevent inflation from rising in the United
States, and therefore contribute to a potentially slower pace of
Fed rate hikes.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 20/32
in price to yield 2.177 percent, from a yield of 2.250 percent
late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up
1-12/32 in price to yield 2.941 percent, from a yield of 3.011
percent late Tuesday.
Two-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to
yield 0.984 percent, near a two-week low of 0.980 percent
touched earlier.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)