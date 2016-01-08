* U.S. employers add 292,000 jobs in December
* Average hourly earnings muted
* Concerns over global growth persist
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Jan 8 U.S. Treasury yields were little
changed on Friday following an initial yield rise after data
showing a December surge in U.S. jobs growth was quelled by a
lack of wage gains, while continued safety bids also kept yields
from climbing.
Labor Department data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls increased
by a larger-than-expected 292,000 last month. The unemployment
rate held steady at a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent even as more
people entered the labor force, a sign of confidence in the job
market.
Yields initially soared after the jobs report, with the
benchmark 10-year yield hitting a session high of 2.225 percent.
They quickly dipped lower, with analysts citing muted
average hourly earnings data suggesting inflation remained below
the Federal Reserve's target. In addition, analysts said that
worries over global growth lingered, helping push safe-haven
Treasury yields lower.
"The average hourly earnings pushes rate hikes back at the
margin, but the payrolls number pushes them forward, so the
market is putting those two elements together and concluding
that the message is pretty neutral," said David Keeble, head of
U.S. rates strategies at Credit Agricole Corporate and
Investment Bank in New York.
Projections from Fed policymakers last month indicated they
expect four interest rate hikes this year. Minutes from the
December meeting released this week, however, showed that some
voiced concerns that inflation could get stuck at dangerously
low levels.
While Chinese stocks recovered after a turbulent start to
2016 and the U.S. Dow and S&P 500 stock indexes rebounded from
their worst-ever four-day start to a year, analysts said safety
bids for Treasuries prevented a significant rise in yields.
"There's a general flight to safety," said Stan Shipley,
bond strategist at Evercore ISI in New York.
Market panic on Thursday had pushed 10-year yields to 2.119
percent, their lowest in 10 weeks.
U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in
price to yield 2.147 percent on Friday, from 2.153 percent late
Thursday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 7/32
in price to yield 2.937 percent, from 2.926 percent late
Thursday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
up 0.4 percent.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)