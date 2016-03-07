By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday in volatile trading as traders increased bets the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates this year in the wake of a
strong February jobs report and ahead of a European Central Bank
meeting.
Momentum from Friday's employment report, which showed
nonfarm payrolls added 242,000 jobs in February, continued to
put pressure on safe-haven government debt.
"The reaction in markets is still based on the
better-than-expected jobs data from Friday, which pushed back
expectations for the Fed to raise rates," said Cheng Chen,
interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York. "More
investors now expect the next hike will come sooner than later."
The selling was stoked by the government's supply of debt
scheduled for this week, but yield gains were limited by caution
ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.
The ECB is expected to push interest rates further into
negative territory and make an adjustment to its bond-buying
program. But after the bank disappointed many in markets in
December, traders are wary of making major bets prior to the
meeting.
"The other thing driving action today is that markets are
looking to see how much (ECB chief Mario) Draghi will deliver,
so trading will be modest leading into the meeting," said Chen.
The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion of 3-year
notes on Tuesday, $20 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday and
$12 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will next meet on March 15-16.
The benchmark 10-year note's yield rose to 1.918 percent,
its highest in just over a month. It was last down 9/32 in price
to yield 1.9127 percent, up from 1.883 percent late on Friday.
The 30-year bond was last down 8/32 in price to yield 2.715
percent, up from 2.703 percent late on Friday.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)