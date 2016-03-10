* Yields rise after ECB eases policy

* Treasury sells $12 billion of 30-year bonds to strong demand

* Weekly jobless claims decline 18,000, support view of Fed hike (New throughout, updates prices, adds quotes)

By Tariro Mzezewa

NEW YORK, March 10 U.S. Treasury yields rose in choppy trading after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi suggested he does not anticipate deepening the ECB interest rate cuts announced on Thursday.

The ECB pushed its deposit rate deeper into negative territory and increased its asset-buying program to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion euros in an effort to boost growth in the region.

Treasury yields dipped during the ECB statement with investors adding to risk assets, but the losses quickly reversed as Draghi said that under the current perspective it would not be necessary to reduce interest rates further.

"We saw a risk-on move initially on the back of the ECB accommodation and it put Treasury prices under pressure, but the Draghi rhetoric of 'no more deep cuts' reversed that," said Stanley Sun, interest rate strategist at Nomura Securities International.

The U.S. government debt market was seen as responding to a jump in European yields, which were higher as the euro rallied on the news. More monetary stimulus would be expected to keep yields lower.

Meanwhile, U.S. Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, hitting its lowest level since October, pointing to sustained strength in the labor market.

The data, in addition to Draghi's comments, eased some concerns about slowing global growth, supporting the view that the Federal Reserve will continue its rate hike cycle this year.

"It has been our expectation that we'll see two increases this year given the positive condition of the labor market and if we look at the jobless data this morning and the jobs report last week, our expectation remains," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the private client group at U.S. Bank.

Treasury debt yields pared gains after a $12 billion sale of 30-year bonds saw strong investor demand.

The benchmark 10-year note was last down 11/32 in price to yield 1.931 percent, up from 1.892 percent on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond was last down 11/32 in price to yield 2.699 percent, up from 2.683 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Chris Reese)