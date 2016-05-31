* U.S. consumer spending rises in April
* Chicago PMI and U.S. consumer confidence fall, but yields
hold gains
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 31 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
across the board on Tuesday, with that of short-dated notes
rising to their highest in more than two months, after upbeat
consumer spending data reinforced expectations of interest rate
hikes in the next few months.
Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which tend to be sensitive to
the outlook for interest rates, rose to 0.938 percent, their
strongest level since mid-March. The long-end of the curve also
advanced, with yields on benchmark 10-year notes advancing to a
one-month peak.
U.S. Treasury yields had been on an uptrend since Friday
when Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said gradual U.S.
interest rate increases would be appropriate if the economy
improves further and the labor market tightens.
"Market pricing for upcoming rate hikes is certainly being
supported by the stronger April personal income and spending
numbers this morning," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"If the Fed is really data-dependent and looking at growth
momentum, these numbers would do very well for GDP (gross
domestic product) tracking and that's helping push yields
higher."
Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. consumer spending in April
posted its biggest increase in more than six years, while
inflation rose steadily.
U.S. Midwest business activity as measured by the Chicago
PMI contracted in April, but this report has been highly erratic
this year. Meanwhile, the Conference Board's consumer confidence
data showed the main index weakened in May, but there were
positive aspects such as a rise in the U.S. jobs index and an
increase in inflation expectations.
Overall, the weaker-than-expected headline numbers for both
the Chicago PMI and U.S. consumer confidence data hardly made a
dent on yields.
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were down 12/32 in price for a yield of 1.879
percent, from 1.854 percent last Friday. U.S. 10-year yields
rose as high as 1.89 percent, their highest since late April.
Two-year notes were down 2/32 in price, with a yield of
0.922 percent, compared with 0.915 percent late on
Friday. U.S. five-year notes, meanwhile, fell 7/32, yielding
1.405 percent, up from 1.391 percent on Friday.
Fed funds futures, based on the CME Group's FedWatch tool,
moved to price in a 26 percent chance of a June rate hike on
Tuesday, up from 19 percent more than a week ago.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)