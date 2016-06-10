* Brexit fears increase demand for safe-haven debt
* European debt yields fall to record lows
* Fed meeting next week in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
more than three-month lows on Friday as European sovereign debt
yields plunged on continuing concerns about a potential British
exit from the European Union and global growth.
Ten-year yields in Germany, Japan and the United Kingdom all
struck record lows on Friday. German Bund yields, the benchmark
for borrowing costs across the euro zone, have fallen almost 10
basis points in little over a week to as low as 0.021 percent
.
"There is some flight to safety because of concerns about
'Brexit'," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 7/32 in
price to yield 1.656 percent, the lowest since Feb. 24. The
notes have technical resistance at around 1.60 percent, and a
fall below this level would likely trigger further yield drops,
said Brien.
Plunging yields across the globe have increased the relative
attractiveness of Treasuries, which pay far higher rates than
comparable sovereign debt, and helped the Treasury sell $56
billion in coupon-bearing supply to strong demand this week.
The European Central Bank's commencement of its corporate
bond purchase program this week has also increased demand for
higher-yielding bonds.
The next major focus for investors is the Federal Reserve's
meeting next week, where the U.S. central bank is expected to
leave interest rates unchanged.
Investors have pushed back expectations on when the Fed will
next raise rates to December. Before last week's disappointing
jobs report for May, a rate hike in June or July was viewed as
possible.
The next major economic release in focus will be Tuesday's
retail sales report for May.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)