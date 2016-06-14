* Yields fall on Brexit fears
* Strong U.S. retail sales data pares losses
* German, British, Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasury yields fell to
four-month lows on Tuesday as growing fears about Britain
leaving the European Union weighed on risk appetite and further
pared expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike this
year.
Recent polls have shown a growing majority of Britons favor
leaving the European Union in a June 23 referendum. That has
sparked selling in riskier assets and boosted prices for
safe-haven government bonds, which move in the opposite
direction of yields.
"The market is really afraid of the uncertainty of what the
outcome will actually be, because the polls have been ebbing and
flowing exit and remain and are currently kind of tilted toward
an exit," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at Citizens
Bank in Boston.
The U.S. bond market has been the main beneficiary of the
global risk-off sentiment as sovereign debt yields around the
world have fallen to all-time lows.
German 10-year government bond yields fell
below zero for the first time overnight, touching an all-time
low of -0.03 percent.
British government 10-year yields fell to 1.131
percent and Japanese 10-year yields fell to -0.168
percent, both record lows.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 6/32
in price to yield 1.596 percent. Yields had earlier fallen to
1.567 percent.
Fed funds futures showed investors saw virtually no chance
of the Fed raising U.S. rates this month after May's payrolls
report showed employers added only 38,000 jobs, missing
expectations of 160,000. Odds have drifted toward zero as polls
have shown the increasing likelihood of a Brexit.
Traders now see only a 2 percent chance of a June rate hike,
according to CME Group's FedWatch tool, and odds of a rate
increase are below 50 percent out to December.
Yields on Tuesday pared earlier losses after the release of
a stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report that suggested
economic growth was picking up despite the recent slowdown in
job creation.
Data on Tuesday also showed the largest increase in four
years in U.S. import prices.
"Certainly it's encouraging to see the retail sales number
coming in above expectations and import prices showing some
signs of life," Bedikian said. "We got some positive signs but I
think the market needs to be fed more positive data over the
coming weeks to get this risk-off trade reversed."
The yield curve flattened, with the spread between two- and
10-year Treasuries yields contracting to its narrowest since
November 2007.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and
Meredith Mazzilli)