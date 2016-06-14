* Yields fall on Brexit fears
* Strong U.S. retail sales data pare market losses
* German, British, Japanese 10-year yields hit record lows
(Recasts to show yields flat; updates with U.S. afternoon
trading)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Tuesday, hovering near four-month lows touched
in early trading as positive economic data on the U.S. economy
was offset by growing fears about Britain leaving the European
Union.
Recent polls have shown a growing majority of the United
Kingdom's citizens favor leaving the European Union in a June 23
referendum. That has sparked selling in riskier assets and
boosted prices for safe-haven government bonds, which move in
the opposite direction of yields.
German 10-year government yields fell below
zero for the first time, touching an all-time low of -0.03
percent.
British government 10-year yields fell to 1.131
percent and Japanese 10-year yields fell to -0.168
percent, both record lows.
U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest since Feb. 11 in
early trading, close to their lowest since November 2007. But
they pared those losses after the release of a
stronger-than-expected U.S. retail sales report that suggested
economic growth was picking up despite the recent slowdown in
job creation.
Data on Tuesday also showed the largest increase in four
years in U.S. import prices.
The contrasting signals pushed yields back near their levels
from late Monday as investors squared positions ahead of the
Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meeting on Wednesday and the
so-called Brexit vote next Thursday.
"We had a little bit better data, but the problem is that I
just don't think there is a lot being committed right now either
way," said John Briggs, head of strategy for the Americas at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"I don't want to read too much into a couple basis points
here or there when you have the news next week that could move
the markets much more greatly."
Briggs said investors have ruled out a Federal Reserve rate
increase and are unlikely to trade heavily based on the Fed's
decision or the tone of its statement because of the potential
impact of the U.K. decision next week.
Fed funds futures showed investors see just a 2 percent
chance the Fed raises rates next month, according to CME
Group's FedWatch.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose 1/32
in price to yield 1.613 percent. Yields had earlier fallen to
1.567 percent.
The yield curve flattened, with the spread between two- and
10-year Treasury yields contracting to its narrowest since
November 2007.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Dan Grebler)