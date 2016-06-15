* Yields flat as investors eye Fed, BOJ, Brexit vote
* Market shakes off strong PPI, NY Fed manufacturing data
* German 10-year Bunds hold negative yield for second day
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 15 U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Wednesday as investors looked to square
positions ahead of a spate of potentially market-moving events
that include two central bank meetings this week and a vote in
Britain on whether to leave the European Union next week.
Yields remained near their late Tuesday levels, just above
four-month lows, as the market was little moved by
stronger-than-expected U.S. producer price index data and a
survey from the New York Federal Reserve that showed a pickup in
manufacturing activity.
Traders were positioning ahead of the conclusion of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting at 2 p.m. EDT (1800
GMT) Wednesday and the Bank of Japan's announcement on interest
rate policy on Thursday, analysts said, with the big event being
Britain's vote next week on whether to leave the EU.
"The big stuff is not PPI or the June NY Fed business
outlook, the big issues are later today and then next week and
maybe tomorrow," said David Ader, head of government bond
strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. "So we're in a
holding pattern."
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell
1/32 in price to yield 1.616 percent.
Treasury prices, which move in the opposite direction of
their yields, rose in each of the past six sessions before
Wednesday's modest decline.
"We're a little weaker because we've been up so much and
we're waiting," Ader said, "and so there's little selling, but
really more than anything it's probably a lack of buying."
German 10-year government bond yields remained in negative
territory for a second day, after falling below zero percent
yield for the first time on Tuesday.
Deutsche Asset Management Chief Investment Officer Stefan
Kreuzkamp said in a note to clients on Wednesday that the
negative interest rates on so-called German Bunds showed that
markets have been so distorted by central banks that they were
no longer representative of the investment environment.
"Ten-year German Bund yields are the measure of all things
in finance," Kreuzkamp said in the note. "A minus in front of
the interest rate is a symbolic manifestation of a world turning
upside down. The evaporation of this reference distorts every
single asset class."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)