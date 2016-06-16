* U.S. yields hit session highs
* 'Brexit' campaigning suspended for the day; lawmaker shot
dead
By Dion Rabouin
June 16 Yields on most U.S. Treasury yields rose
to session highs on Thursday as markets reversed course
following an announcement from British politicians that they
would suspend campaigning for a vote on whether to leave the
European Union after the death of Member of Parliament Jo Cox.
Prime Minister David Cameron canceled a rally for the
"Remain" camp and said it was right that campaigning on the
matter stop. Cox was attacked in her constituency earlier in the
day and was later confirmed dead by British police.
The rival referendum campaign groups said they were
suspending activities for the day.
Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
to a session high of 1.581 percent, after earlier falling to
1.518 percent, the lowest level since August 2012.
The two- and three-year Treasury notes
turned negative in price after the announcement that campaigning
would be suspended, with yields hitting session highs of 0.693
and 0.817, respectively.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)