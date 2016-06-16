* U.S. yields hit session highs

* 'Brexit' campaigning suspended for the day; lawmaker shot dead

By Dion Rabouin

June 16 Yields on most U.S. Treasury yields rose to session highs on Thursday as markets reversed course following an announcement from British politicians that they would suspend campaigning for a vote on whether to leave the European Union after the death of Member of Parliament Jo Cox.

Prime Minister David Cameron canceled a rally for the "Remain" camp and said it was right that campaigning on the matter stop. Cox was attacked in her constituency earlier in the day and was later confirmed dead by British police.

The rival referendum campaign groups said they were suspending activities for the day.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose to a session high of 1.581 percent, after earlier falling to 1.518 percent, the lowest level since August 2012.

The two- and three-year Treasury notes turned negative in price after the announcement that campaigning would be suspended, with yields hitting session highs of 0.693 and 0.817, respectively. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski)