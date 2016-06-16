* Bank of Japan doesn't add stimulus, prompts risk-off
sentiment
* U.S. 10-year yields decline for 8th consecutive session
* Death of British MP halts 'Brexit' campaigning
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 16 U.S. benchmark Treasury yields
fell to their lowest in four years on Thursday after the Bank of
Japan's decision overnight not to add stimulus, following the
U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday it would keep
interest rates steady.
The central banks' inaction hurt the appetite for risk, and
sent benchmark 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest level
since August 2012.
Prices on longer-dated Treasuries, which move opposite to
yields, rose for an eighth straight session. But gains were
pared in afternoon trading after British politicians responded
to the death of Member of Parliament Jo Cox by suspending
campaigning for a vote on whether Britain should leave the
European Union.
Cox had been an early supporter of the coalition working to
keep Britain in the EU and analysts said her death could sway
public opinion toward the "Remain" camp.
Polls in recent weeks had increasingly shown the "Leave"
camp gaining steam or moving ahead of "Remain," ramping up
uncertainty and driving demand for safe-haven U.S. government
debt, analysts said.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last up
8/32 in price to yield 1.565 percent. Yields fell as low as
1.518 percent in early trading.
Yields on two- and three-year Treasury
notes hit session highs of 0.693 and 0.817, respectively, after
the announcement that campaigning would be suspended.
Shorter-dated yields touched their lowest since February in
morning trading.
The strong move up in yield was a "knee-jerk reaction" to
the news, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James
in Memphis, Tennessee.
Unless the referendum is canceled or pushed back, the risk
of a British exit from the EU remains, Phifer said. Cox's death
and the suspension of campaigning over the so-called Brexit was
probably the biggest impetus for the changing direction in
markets, he added.
"Any sort of taking any risk off the table - and Brexit is
certainly a risk - and people are certainly going to hedge their
bets a bit," Phifer said.
The BOJ left interest rates unchanged with a negative 0.1
percent interest rate on some deposits and maintained its
"quantitative and qualitative easing" program at its meeting
overnight. It also lowered its consumer inflation outlook.
The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged on
Wednesday and signaled it still planned to raise rates twice in
2016, though it said slower economic growth would slow the pace
of monetary policy tightening in future years.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard
Chang)