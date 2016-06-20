* Longer-dated U.S. yields hit highest level in over a week
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Monday with longer-dated yields hitting their highest level in
more than week, as traders trimmed safe-haven holdings of
government debt due to polls showing increased support for
Britain to stay in the European Union.
The shift in polls to favoring "Bremain" over "Brexit" comes
after last week's murder of parliament member Jo Cox, who had
been a proponent for the U.K. to remain part of the economic
bloc.
U.S. policymakers including Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen have said that the risk of Brexit, and its potential
impact on the global economy, was a factor in the Fed's decision
to leave interest rates unchanged last week.
"The shift in the polls was the primary news. Bonds were
sold across the board, but yields are still at relatively low
levels," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at
SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Britons will cast their vote on whether their country should
stay in the EU on Thursday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose over 5
basis points from late Friday to 1.671 percent after reaching
1.680 percent earlier on Monday.
The yield on 30-year bonds was last 2.473
percent, up 4 basis points on the day.
Last week, the 10-year yield slid to its lowest level since
August 2012 on Brexit fears, the Bank of Japan's decision to
refrain from embarking on more stimulus for the moment, and Fed
officials' lowering their outlook on the pace of rate increases.
Top Fed officials scaled back their view on rate hikes
following a poor May jobs report and persistent weakness in the
manufacturing sector.
Meanwhile, investors awaited Yellen's two-day testimony
before Congress, which starts on Tuesday, where she might offer
clues on the timing of the central bank's next rate increase.
Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 46 percent
chance that the Fed would raise rates by the end of 2016, down
from 66 percent a month earlier, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
While the Brexit referendum and Yellen's testimony are the
week's main market events, investors will also contend with
Treasury supply.
The Treasury Department sold $26 billion of two-year notes
to moderate demand as direct bidders purchased
the fewest two-year issue since January 2015.
Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes
on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes
on Wednesday. It will auction $13 billion in
two-year floating-rate notes and $5 billion of 30-year Treasury
inflation-protected securities on Wednesday.
