* Longer-dated U.S. yields hit highest level in over a week

* Polls showing support for U.K. to "stay" pare jitters

* Traders await Fed chair's testimony before Congress

* U.S. $26 bln 2-year auction fetches moderate demand (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday with longer-dated yields hitting their highest level in more than week, as traders trimmed safe-haven holdings of government debt due to polls showing increased support for Britain to stay in the European Union.

The shift in polls to favoring "Bremain" over "Brexit" comes after last week's murder of parliament member Jo Cox, who had been a proponent for the U.K. to remain part of the economic bloc.

U.S. policymakers including Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen have said that the risk of Brexit, and its potential impact on the global economy, was a factor in the Fed's decision to leave interest rates unchanged last week.

"The shift in the polls was the primary news. Bonds were sold across the board, but yields are still at relatively low levels," said Andrew Richman, fixed income strategist at SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Britons will cast their vote on whether their country should stay in the EU on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose over 5 basis points from late Friday to 1.671 percent after reaching 1.680 percent earlier on Monday.

The yield on 30-year bonds was last 2.473 percent, up 4 basis points on the day.

Last week, the 10-year yield slid to its lowest level since August 2012 on Brexit fears, the Bank of Japan's decision to refrain from embarking on more stimulus for the moment, and Fed officials' lowering their outlook on the pace of rate increases.

Top Fed officials scaled back their view on rate hikes following a poor May jobs report and persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector.

Meanwhile, investors awaited Yellen's two-day testimony before Congress, which starts on Tuesday, where she might offer clues on the timing of the central bank's next rate increase.

Interest rates futures implied traders saw a 46 percent chance that the Fed would raise rates by the end of 2016, down from 66 percent a month earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

While the Brexit referendum and Yellen's testimony are the week's main market events, investors will also contend with Treasury supply.

The Treasury Department sold $26 billion of two-year notes to moderate demand as direct bidders purchased the fewest two-year issue since January 2015.

Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Wednesday. It will auction $13 billion in two-year floating-rate notes and $5 billion of 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities on Wednesday. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)