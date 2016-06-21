(Recasts with auction, adds quote, updates prices)
* Yields rise after soft demand in five-year sale
* British EU referendum on Thursday in focus
* Treasury to sell $28 billion in 7-yr notes on Thursday
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Treasury yields rose to
one-and-a-half week highs on Tuesday after the Treasury saw soft
demand for a sale of five-year notes and as investors evaluated
whether Britain will vote to remain in the European Union on
Thursday.
The British referendum has dominated market moves in recent
sessions, with benchmark 10-year note yields rising from almost
four-year lows reached last Thursday on falling expectations
that Britons will vote to leave the EU.
"All eyes are on that vote," said Ian Lyngen, a senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
The yields fell briefly earlier on Tuesday after a new
opinion poll showed the campaign for Britain to stay in the
European Union has lost some of its lead over the "Out" camp.
[nL8N19D38K.
The yields later rose off lows as stocks held on to mild
gains and after the Treasury had to pay more to sell $34 billion
in five-year notes.
"There was a little concession ahead of the supply, and even
that wasn't enough for today's five-year (auction)," said Justin
Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New
York.
The notes sold at a high yield of 1.218 percent, more than
one basis point above where the debt had traded before the
auction. Demand from traders and investors was the weakest in
nearly seven years.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in
price to yield 1.699 percent, up from 1.670 percent late on
Monday.
The Treasury will sell $28 billion in seven-year notes on
Wednesday in addition to $13 billion in two-year floating-rate
notes. It will also sell $5 billion in 30-year Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offered no surprises in
her testimony before lawmakers on Tuesday, stating that global
risks and a U.S. hiring slowdown warrant a cautious approach to
raising interest rates as the U.S. central bank looks for
confirmation that the country's economic recovery remains on
track.
The Fed last week cut its economic growth outlook and
signaled it still planned to raise rates twice in 2016, though
six of its 17 policymakers were projecting just one increase
this year. Only one Fed policymaker had done so when economic
forecasts were last issued in March.
Yellen is due to testify again in Washington on Wednesday.
(Editing by Will Dunham and Jeffrey Benkoe)