By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 22 U.S. Treasury prices gained on
safety buying on Wednesday after two opinion polls showed that
the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union held a
lead, a day before Thursday's membership referendum.
Concerns about possible repercussions if Britain does vote
to leave the EU has dominated trading this week, and
overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
during her semi-annual testimony to lawmakers in Washington.
Treasuries rallied after separate surveys by polling firm
Opinum and market research firm TNS on Wednesday showed gains in
the vote for Britain to leave the EU.
"Most of the movement today came on the release of a couple
of polls that suggested that 'Brexit' was a little more likely
than 'Remain'," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies in New York.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 1.69 percent, down from 1.70 percent late
Tuesday. Yields had fallen to an almost four-year low of 1.52
percent last Thursday as fears over a British exit from the EU
accelerated, before retracing this week as some of these
concerns ebbed.
The safety bid may have helped the U.S. Treasury sell $28
billion in seven-year notes to solid demand, the final sale of
$88 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.
The debt sold at a high yield of 1.497 percent, less than a
basis point below where it had traded before the auction.
It came after a $34 billion sale of five-year notes on
Tuesday and a $26 billion sale of two-year notes on Monday saw
relatively soft demand.
A $5 billion sale of 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) was also strong on Wednesday with indirect
bidders, which include fund managers and foreign central banks,
buying their biggest ever share at an auction.
The government also sold $13 billion in two-year
floating-rate notes.
Yellen offered no new surprises on monetary policy her
second day of testimony in Washington on Wednesday.
She struck a relatively dovish tone on Tuesday, stating that
global risks and a U.S. hiring slowdown warrant a cautious
approach to raising interest rates as the U.S. central bank
looks for confirmation that the country's economic recovery
remains on track.
