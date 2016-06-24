(Adds central bank measures, updates prices) * Britain's vote to leave EU boosts safe-haven U.S. bonds * Vote seen keeping Fed more cautious on raising rates By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasury prices soared on Friday on safe haven buying as rattled investors evaluated the repercussions of Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The vote forced the resignation of Prime Minister David Cameron and dealt the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two. World stocks headed for one of the biggest slumps on record, the British pound plunged, and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets including U.S. bonds. "Right now it's 'every man for himself' safety buying," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "In general, people don't have any idea of the outcome of this, and uncertainty breeds conservative activity." Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1-16/32 in price to yield 1.574 percent. Earlier, the yield dipped to 1.406 percent, only slightly higher than a record low 1.38 percent reached in July 2012. Uncertainty arising from Britain's vote is seen as likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve even more cautious in raising interest rates. "It puts the Fed out of the picture, maybe for the whole year," said Tucci. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the risk of a British exit from the EU was something that needed watching "very carefully," but she added that the central bank's ability to raise interest rates this year might hinge on a rebound in hiring. Central banks including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China offered financial backstops to soothe plunging markets on Friday. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)