(Adds central bank measures, updates prices)
* Britain's vote to leave EU boosts safe-haven U.S. bonds
* Vote seen keeping Fed more cautious on raising rates
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasury prices soared on
Friday on safe haven buying as rattled investors evaluated the
repercussions of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The vote forced the resignation of Prime Minister David
Cameron and dealt the biggest blow to the European project of
greater unity since World War Two.
World stocks headed for one of the biggest slumps on record,
the British pound plunged, and investors sought refuge in
safe-haven assets including U.S. bonds.
"Right now it's 'every man for himself' safety buying," said
Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "In
general, people don't have any idea of the outcome of this, and
uncertainty breeds conservative activity."
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1-16/32 in
price to yield 1.574 percent. Earlier, the yield dipped to 1.406
percent, only slightly higher than a record low 1.38 percent
reached in July 2012.
Uncertainty arising from Britain's vote is seen as likely to
keep the U.S. Federal Reserve even more cautious in raising
interest rates.
"It puts the Fed out of the picture, maybe for the whole
year," said Tucci.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the risk of a
British exit from the EU was something that needed watching
"very carefully," but she added that the central bank's ability
to raise interest rates this year might hinge on a rebound in
hiring.
Central banks including the Bank of England, the European
Central Bank and the People's Bank of China offered financial
backstops to soothe plunging markets on Friday.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)