* Britain's vote to leave EU boosts safe-haven U.S. bonds
* Vote seen keeping Fed more cautious on raising rates
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasury prices jumped on
Friday on safe-haven buying as rattled investors evaluated the
repercussions of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but
bonds gave up some early gains in the U.S. trading session.
The British vote forced Prime Minister David Cameron to
announce his intent to resign by October and dealt the biggest
blow to the European project of greater unity since World War
Two.
World stocks headed for one of the biggest slumps on record,
the British pound plunged and investors sought refuge in
safe-haven assets, including U.S. bonds.
"People don't have any idea of the outcome of this, and
uncertainty breeds conservative activity," said Tom Tucci, head
of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Bonds prices retraced around half of their overnight move
during the U.S. trading session as the panic buying that
occurred in the immediate aftermath of the vote results ebbed.
"When the U.S. market opened we saw more balanced, two-way
flow," said Justin Tabellione, a senior portfolio manager at
Legal & General Investment Management America in Chicago, noting
that Treasury volumes for the day were around four-to-five-times
usual. "The market is starting to find a footing and stabilize."
Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 1-14/32 in
price to yield 1.58 percent after earlier dropping to 1.41
percent, only slightly higher than a record low 1.38 percent
reached in July 2012. The yield closed on Thursday at 1.73
percent.
Central banks, including the Bank of England, the European
Central Bank and the People's Bank of China, all offered
financial backstops to help soothe markets on Friday.
Uncertainty arising from Britain's vote is seen likely to
keep the U.S. Federal Reserve even more cautious in raising
interest rates.
"This really diminishes the likelihood of a Fed move in the
next quarter," said Tabellione.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the risk of a
British exit from the EU was something that needed watching
"very carefully," but she added that the central bank's ability
to raise interest rates this year might hinge on a rebound in
hiring.
