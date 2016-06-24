(Adds quotes, updates prices) * Britain's vote to leave EU boosts safe-haven U.S. bonds * Vote seen keeping Fed more cautious on raising rates By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 24 U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Friday on safe-haven buying as rattled investors evaluated the repercussions of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but bonds gave up some early gains in the U.S. trading session. The British vote forced Prime Minister David Cameron to announce his intent to resign by October and dealt the biggest blow to the European project of greater unity since World War Two. World stocks headed for one of the biggest slumps on record, the British pound plunged and investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets, including U.S. bonds. "People don't have any idea of the outcome of this, and uncertainty breeds conservative activity," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. Bonds prices retraced around half of their overnight move during the U.S. trading session as the panic buying that occurred in the immediate aftermath of the vote results ebbed. "When the U.S. market opened we saw more balanced, two-way flow," said Justin Tabellione, a senior portfolio manager at Legal & General Investment Management America in Chicago, noting that Treasury volumes for the day were around four-to-five-times usual. "The market is starting to find a footing and stabilize." Benchmark 10-year notes ended up 1-14/32 in price to yield 1.58 percent after earlier dropping to 1.41 percent, only slightly higher than a record low 1.38 percent reached in July 2012. The yield closed on Thursday at 1.73 percent. Central banks, including the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China, all offered financial backstops to help soothe markets on Friday. Uncertainty arising from Britain's vote is seen likely to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve even more cautious in raising interest rates. "This really diminishes the likelihood of a Fed move in the next quarter," said Tabellione. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the risk of a British exit from the EU was something that needed watching "very carefully," but she added that the central bank's ability to raise interest rates this year might hinge on a rebound in hiring. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)