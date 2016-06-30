* Overseas, quarter-end buying cap U.S. bond losses
* Traders brush off encouraging U.S. job, factory data
NEW YORK, June 30 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Thursday as investors trimmed their safe haven bond holdings
and stock markets worldwide recouped more losses after their
steep dive a week ago when Britain voted to leave the European
Union.
The U.S. government debt market is poised for a strong first
half as investors have loaded up on low-risk government bonds
due to global economic worries and negative yields in Europe and
Japan. The surprise outcome at the Brexit referendum intensified
fears about a further slowdown in business activities across the
globe, analysts said.
"There are still a lot of uncertainties that could weigh on
growth. People don't think growth would pick up much," said
Praveen Korapaty, head of U.S. rates at Credit Suisse in New
York.
Thursday's data hinted at resilience in the U.S. labor and
factory sectors, but investors remained worried that global
risks could endanger the modest U.S. economic expansion.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32
in price, yielding 1.488 percent which was up 1 basis point from
late on Wednesday.
The 30-year bond was down 6/32 in price for a
yield of 2.288 percent, up nearly 1 basis point on the day.
The three major U.S. stock indexes rose for a third straight
session with the Standard & Poor's 500 index up 0.4
percent.
Bond purchases for portfolio rebalancing at quarter-end,
together with persistent overseas demand, helped limit the fall
in Treasury prices, analysts said.
A global bond market rally after the Brexit outcome raised
the global total of sovereign debt with negative yields to $11.7
trillion as of Monday, up $1.3 trillion from the end of May,
Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday.
Through Wednesday, Treasuries have produced a 5.45 percent
total return since the beginning of the year, led by a 16.52
percent gain among issues that mature in 20 years and beyond
, according to indexes compiled by
Barclays.
This compared with 2.45 percent year-to-date return on S&P
500 shares.
