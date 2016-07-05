* 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.357 pct
* 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.131 pct
* UK unveils stimulus measures in wake of Brexit vote
* Fed rate hike seen on hold through 2017
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 5 Yields on long-term U.S.
Treasuries sank to record lows on Tuesday as global investors
loaded up on U.S. government debt in hopes it would shield them
from threats to the global economy including fallout from
Britain's vote to split from the European Union.
Prices surged for 10-year notes, sending yields
lower for the global benchmark reference rate for trillions of
dollars of credit on everything from U.S. mortgages to emerging
market bonds. Their yields, which move inversely to prices, hit
1.357 percent and 30-year bond yields dropped to
2.131 percent, unprecedented lows for both.
Yields on both have plunged since the surprise outcome of
the June 23 "Brexit" vote cast doubt on the long-term viability
of the EU and upended prospects for additional interest-rate
hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon.
"This is pessimism on a global scale," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"For us to get to these levels, it suggests that pessimism about
global growth is getting more deeply rooted in the minds of
investors."
The Bank of England, which is trying to offset the hit to
the British economy from the Brexit referendum result, said
Tuesday it would lower the amount of capital banks are required
to hold in reserve, freeing up an extra 150 billion pounds ($196
billion) for lending.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said risks stemming from the
referendum vote had "begun to crystallize."
U.S. five- and seven-year Treasury
yields hit their lowest since June 24 of 0.924 percent and 1.176
percent, respectively. U.S. two-year yields hit 0.550 percent,
their lowest since June 27.
"It's a pretty anxious environment for investors," said Kim
Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco. The impact of the Brexit vote is
"just one more factor weighing on global growth anxieties," she
said.
The return to record-low yields on U.S. government
securities marks a stunning turn of events for investors and
policymakers alike.
Just six months ago, the Fed had just raised its benchmark
short-term rate for the first time in nearly a decade, and most
investors were gearing for an environment of rising yields on
U.S. debt. Instead, the 10-year yield has crashed by nearly a
full percentage point since the Fed's rate hike on Dec. 16.
Traders on Tuesday were expecting the Fed to keep interest
rates steady through 2017, according to federal funds futures
data.
July 5 Tuesday 4:34PM New York / 2034 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP6 175-28/32 2.1875
10YR TNotes SEP6 133-216/256 0.765625
Price Current Net Change
Yield % (bps)
Three-month bills 0.25 0.2536 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.3375 0.3428 -0.005
Two-year note 100-34/256 0.5576 -0.039
Three-year note 100-164/256 0.6548 -0.051
Five-year note 100-228/256 0.9416 -0.065
Seven-year note 101-54/256 1.1938 -0.085
10-year note 102-72/256 1.3767 -0.084
30-year bond 107-144/256 2.1552 -0.093
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar 17.25 0.75
swap spread
U.S. 3-year dollar 13.25 0.75
swap spread
U.S. 5-year dollar -0.50 1.00
swap spread
U.S. 10-year dollar -8.50 1.75
swap spread
U.S. 30-year dollar -41.50 2.25
swap spread
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Will Dunham and David
Gregorio)