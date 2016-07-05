(Repeats to more subscribers, no changes to headline or text) * 10-yr yield hits record low of 1.357 pct * 30-yr yield hits record low of 2.131 pct * UK unveils stimulus measures in wake of Brexit vote * Fed rate hike seen on hold through 2017 (Updates prices, adds comments, table) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, July 5 Yields on long-term U.S. Treasuries sank to record lows on Tuesday as global investors loaded up on U.S. government debt in hopes it would shield them from threats to the global economy including fallout from Britain's vote to split from the European Union. Prices surged for 10-year notes, sending yields lower for the global benchmark reference rate for trillions of dollars of credit on everything from U.S. mortgages to emerging market bonds. Their yields, which move inversely to prices, hit 1.357 percent and 30-year bond yields dropped to 2.131 percent, unprecedented lows for both. Yields on both have plunged since the surprise outcome of the June 23 "Brexit" vote cast doubt on the long-term viability of the EU and upended prospects for additional interest-rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve anytime soon. "This is pessimism on a global scale," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "For us to get to these levels, it suggests that pessimism about global growth is getting more deeply rooted in the minds of investors." The Bank of England, which is trying to offset the hit to the British economy from the Brexit referendum result, said Tuesday it would lower the amount of capital banks are required to hold in reserve, freeing up an extra 150 billion pounds ($196 billion) for lending. BoE Governor Mark Carney said risks stemming from the referendum vote had "begun to crystallize." U.S. five- and seven-year Treasury yields hit their lowest since June 24 of 0.924 percent and 1.176 percent, respectively. U.S. two-year yields hit 0.550 percent, their lowest since June 27. "It's a pretty anxious environment for investors," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income at Action Economics in San Francisco. The impact of the Brexit vote is "just one more factor weighing on global growth anxieties," she said. The return to record-low yields on U.S. government securities marks a stunning turn of events for investors and policymakers alike. Just six months ago, the Fed had just raised its benchmark short-term rate for the first time in nearly a decade, and most investors were gearing for an environment of rising yields on U.S. debt. Instead, the 10-year yield has crashed by nearly a full percentage point since the Fed's rate hike on Dec. 16. Traders on Tuesday were expecting the Fed to keep interest rates steady through 2017, according to federal funds futures data. July 5 Tuesday 4:34PM New York / 2034 GMT Price US T BONDS SEP6 175-28/32 2.1875 10YR TNotes SEP6 133-216/256 0.765625 Price Current Net Change Yield % (bps) Three-month bills 0.25 0.2536 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.3375 0.3428 -0.005 Two-year note 100-34/256 0.5576 -0.039 Three-year note 100-164/256 0.6548 -0.051 Five-year note 100-228/256 0.9416 -0.065 Seven-year note 101-54/256 1.1938 -0.085 10-year note 102-72/256 1.3767 -0.084 30-year bond 107-144/256 2.1552 -0.093 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar 17.25 0.75 swap spread U.S. 3-year dollar 13.25 0.75 swap spread U.S. 5-year dollar -0.50 1.00 swap spread U.S. 10-year dollar -8.50 1.75 swap spread U.S. 30-year dollar -41.50 2.25 swap spread (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Will Dunham and David Gregorio)